CN donates an additional $25,000 to the Mission to Seafarers Halifax

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced it is making an additional donation of $25,000 to the Mission to Seafarers Halifax. As the Halifax community has just been hit hard by Hurricane Dorian, CN wants to demonstrate its solidarity by making this additional donation to an organization that is doing impressive work with seafarers who come to the Port of Halifax.



“CN wants to improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates and wants to demonstrate its solidarity with the Halifax community by making this donation to a local based organization,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “CN has a long history of supporting local organizations in Nova Scotia and we want to continue to do so in these difficult times.”

