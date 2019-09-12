Attorney Leah A. Foertsch Joins Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara’s Expanding Estate & Trust Practice in Florida

Attorney Foertsch brings tremendous skills to our estate & trust team, including her work on multimillion-dollar real estate transactions as part of client wealth management and tax strategies.” — Bernard A. Jackvony, PLDO Estate & Trust Team Leader

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) announces that Attorney Leah A. Foertsch has joined the firm’s Estate and Trust Planning, Administration and Litigation Team as Senior Counsel. Attorney Foertsch ’s appointment adds to the expanding team of estate and trust lawyers located in the firm’s Florida office at Peninsula Plaza, 2424 North Federal Highway, Suite 204 in Boca Raton.“We are delighted to welcome Leah to our team of estate and trust attorneys that serve our growing client base in the Florida market,” said Attorney Bernard A. Jackvony, who leads the practice area. “Leah brings tremendous experience in estate and trust planning, including working with clients on multimillion-dollar real estate transactions as part of their wealth management and tax strategies. Her local volunteer work in the community adds to a superior resume of professional skills and public service that is highly commendable.”Attorney Foertsch’s practice focuses on advising individuals and families in all areas of trust and estate planning and probate administration. Her experience also includes handling the representation of fiduciaries in all aspects of probate administration. In addition, she has extensive experience in representing individuals and businesses in asset protection, wealth management and tax strategies, and has managed multimillion-dollar real estate transactions, including structuring deals and providing title insurance for both commercial and residential properties. She also works with businesses on their succession planning strategies to meet their goals and objectives.As a community volunteer and civic servant, Attorney Foertsch serves on the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and Cultural Renaissance Foundation and has volunteered on the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League C2Z, the Town of Palm Beach United Way Allocations Committee and as a mentor for the Children’s Home Society Project 18.Attorney Foertsch earned her J.D. from St. Thomas University School of Law, her Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law, and her undergraduate degree in sociology from Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania. She is licensed to practice in Florida and is a member of the Florida Bar, Tax and Real Property, Probate and Trust sections.To contact Attorney Foertsch, call 561-362-2034 or email lfoertsch@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVERAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, alternative dispute resolution, nonprofit law, tax law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



