Atacama Resources International, Inc. Appoints New Management Team and Technical Advisors

/EIN News/ -- PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) (“Atacama”), a publicly-traded OTC company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario, has announced a series of leadership actions designed to help drive the next phase of the company's growth and success. The company has assembled a cross-functional executive team that merges the talents, experiences, and perspectives of industry leaders to further support Colin Keith, incoming President and CEO of Atacama, in connection with implementing the strategic course and direction of its global business and mining operations. These changes will be implemented effective immediately.



"We are delighted to welcome these transformative leaders to the Atacama team,” said David Berry, Chairman of the Board. “Our business has ambitious goals to pursue, and achieving them will require tremendous skill and collaborative leadership, and the addition of Messrs. Keith, Rokeby and Iserhoff to our already accomplished team puts us in an even better position to implement key operational initiatives and create long-term value.” Berry continued, “Colin Keith is someone I have worked with for a number of years and targeted for this position from the onset of my involvement. He is a strong leader, communicator and team-builder. He has been instrumental in the assembling our strong board, and management and technical teams. His unique skill set, as a lawyer who understands both the technical and business aspects of the mining and exploration industries, makes him an ideal fit. We are very fortunate to have secured his services.”

The new executives at Atacama include:

President and Chief Executive Officer – Colin Keith

Mr. Keith is an experienced corporate lawyer with strong mining industry expertise. Mr. Keith has assisted exploration and mining companies at various stages of growth and significant experience with complex industry-specific financing transactions. Mr. Keith began his career in Toronto with a prominent national law firm working on some of the country’s largest and most complex corporate transactions.

Chief Financial Officer – Paul Rokeby

Mr. Rokeby is a Partner and Business Advisor in MNP’s office in Timmins. Mr. Rokeby has more than 30 years of experience delivering a full range of business advisory, tax and accounting solutions. He has significant knowledge of the mining sector, having acted as controller and / or chief financial officer for several junior mining companies.

Vice-President, Community Relations – Waylon Iserhoff

Mr. Iserhoff has over 25 years as a business and finance professional with both public and private enterprises. A member of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northeastern Ontario, recently served as its Business and Economic Development Officer, supporting Chief and Council in the management of its various business interests.

Head of United States Operations – Daniel Finch

Mr. Finch has been president of several NASDAQ and OTC public companies and has spent over 30 years leading high growth companies in a variety of industries. Mr. Finch was the founding President of Westell, a telecommunications company in greater Chicago, and served as President/CEO of Advanced ID Corp.

Senior Geological and Geophysical Advisor- John Grant

A member of the FGAC and CETT of Ontario, Mr. Grant is the founder of Exsics Exploration Limited in Timmins, Ontario. Mr. Grant has over 40 years experience as an exploration project consultant and manager. Mr. Grant began his career with Teck Exploration Limited as the senior field geophysicist.

Senior Exploration Advisor- Chad Gloster

Mr. Gloster, Excscis Exploration Limited, has over 12 years experience as a senior exploration advisor and contractor, project manager and prospector. Mr. Gloster has experience working with exploration companies, junior miners and producers throughout the country.

“I am confident our new management and technical advisory team has the skills needed to execute or strategic vision and grow the company. These professionals are leaders in their respective fields, and together we will work to place the company on strong financial footing while implementing a strategic and comprehensive multi-stage exploration and testing program,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Colin Keith.

Atacama is proud to announce this new management and technical advisory team that is fully committed to support the board’s strategic vision and long-term growth.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, diamonds, graphite and cobalt. Major deposits of copper and iron ore are included in the mining claims.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports as filed on the OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information please contact:

Crystal Hyde

519-222-3890

crystal@scoutpublicaffairs.com







