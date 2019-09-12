Liberty Security Ranks No. 468 on the 2019 Growth 500

Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean’s today ranked Liberty Security No. 468 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

Liberty Security made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 114%.

“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

“Liberty is honoured to be on the Growth 500 list,” says Managing Partner Russell Keddie. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees. We are blessed to be able to work with so many caring and intelligent people and to have the opportunity to protect so many Canadians while keeping them connected to what's going on in their homes and businesses."

About the Growth 500

For over 30­­­­­ years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Liberty Security

Incorporated in 2005, Liberty is based in Edmonton, Alberta and provides security, automation, video surveillance and seniors care solutions to residential, commercial and healthcare customers across Canada. Liberty has installed over 60,000 residential and commercial systems in 9 provinces and 3 territories. Liberty also services over 100 Health Care facilities in Western Canada. With an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Liberty is an Alberta Venture Magazine Fast Growth 50 and Growth (Profit) 500 Fast Growth Company.

Learn more about Liberty at http://www.libertysecurity.ca

Smart Security

Media contact Candice Mendoza Liberty Security marketing@libertysecurity.ca 780.926.7233 x 302



