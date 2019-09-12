U.S. and Egypt Launch Strategic Energy Dialogue

CAIRO, EGYPT - Today, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette launched the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Energy Dialogue, which will facilitate closer government and private sector cooperation on energy between the United States and Egypt.

The Strategic Energy Dialogue between the two countries focuses on all energy aspects and latest technologies including both oil and gas development, as well as cooperation in the electricity field. The launch of the Dialogue was initiated through the recent meeting between President El Sisi and President Trump, and furthered by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry’s bilateral engagements during his recent visit to Egypt.

Through this Dialogue, the U.S. and Egypt will cooperate on a number of shared areas of interest across the energy sector, including but not limited to enhancing energy trade, clean coal technology, carbon capture utilization and storage, bio-economy, energy efficiency and renewable energy, green building technologies, smart grids and energy capacity building.

The launch of this Dialogue also underscores the continued U.S. support for the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) and Egypt’s role as a regional energy hub. In this historic time of Egypt’s energy development, the United States government and the U.S. private sector are looking forward to strengthening their cooperation with Egypt to enhance its energy security, ensuring benefits for the region.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940