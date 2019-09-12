/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: CAVR ) is inviting shareholders to the upcoming live webinar with CAVU CEO Robert Silver on Thursday, September 19rd at 4:15 pm. During the call, Mr. Silver will share the excitement and success of the SoKu mobile app beta campaign, the anticipation and fervor around the upcoming October 5th SoKu Beta Launch in Eugene, Oregon, and the EARLY RELEASE of the kushAMERICA Cannapreneur Accelerator platform.

The kushAMERICA platform is positioned to be the world’s leading Cannapreneur Accelerator providing cannabis related entrepreneurs and start-ups with data smart technology and brand exposure promoting offerings and driving market validation. Companies gain insights around customer preferences and behaviors, campaign effectiveness, promotions and customer retention while building market acceptance and a connected and engaged community around their brands. This traction provides an opportunity and pathway for companies to raise up to one million in operating capital through kushAMERICA’s crowdfunding campaign arm.

kushAMERICA/SoKu is also pleased to announce we have achieved or surpassed all our strategic goals including, product development and operations. kushAMERICA, as planned, has recruited and added a social media strategist millennial to its team. The social media strategist, effective September 15th, will launch 2 tweets @itssoku and 5 Instagram @itssoku posts per day helping to build the kushAMERICA social community and brand.

We hope you can join us for the webinar; the conference details are below. This is an exciting time for CAVU shareholders as we are moving forward ahead of schedule with our platform and app, each driving the value of our company in a positive direction.

Meeting Schedule: Thursday, October 19th at 4:15PM Eastern. Click here to join the meeting or use meeting details:

https://zoom.us/j/519238080

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 519 238 080

Contact:

Robert.COO@kushamerica.com

Robert Demes COO

(518) 694-2766

www.cavuresource.com

www.kushAmerica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.