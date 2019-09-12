When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 12, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Meal Replacements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Stark Group International Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ritter Sport -KAFFEESPLITTER

Company Announcement

Stark Group International of Greenvale, NY is recalling all codes of its 100 gram packages of Ritter Sport -KAFFEESPLITTER because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Ritter Sport KAFFEESPLITTER were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 3.5 ounce/100 gram, brown plastic package. The product UPC code is 000417 927002.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 3.5 ounce/100 gram packages of Ritter Sport– KAFFEESPLITTER which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased the 3.5 ounce/100 gram packages of Ritter Sport – KAFFEESPLITTER are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-626-3704