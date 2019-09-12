Analyzing the $73+ Billion Adhesive Tapes Market, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesive tapes market was worth US$ 54.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 73.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



The extensive usage of adhesive tapes in various industries such as automotive and food and beverage is the key factor driving the market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting adhesive tapes in place of mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws to reduce the weight of the vehicles and provide better fuel efficiency.



The expansion of the healthcare sector is another factor contributing to the market growth. Adhesive tapes are widely used for wound care, assembly of medical devices, attaching electrodes on the skin and fixing cover shields during surgeries. Furthermore, skin-friendly adhesive tapes are widely utilized for the manufacturing of infant and adult diapers.



Additionally, the growing demand for eco-friendly water-based adhesive products coupled with the introduction of recyclable tapes made from biodegradable polymers has augmented the market growth.



Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for retail packaging and distribution materials which has resulted in an increased requirement of adhesive tapes across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Adhesive Tapes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Resin

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Polypropylene

6.2 Paper

6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Resin

7.1 Acrylic

7.2 Rubber

7.3 Silicone

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

8.2 Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes

8.3 Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Packaging Tapes

9.2 Masking Tapes

9.3 Specialized Tapes

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3M Company

15.3.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

15.3.3 Tesa SE

15.3.4 Lintec Corporation

15.3.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

15.3.6 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

15.3.7 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

15.3.8 Scapa Group PLC

15.3.9 Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.10 Nichiban Co. Ltd.

15.3.11 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.



