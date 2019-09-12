Lukka Releases Institutionalizing Crypto TABB Group Report

Report analyzes methods for accounting and processing crypt asset transactions

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto asset technology and data services company, Lukka, released today a TABB Group report titled, Institutional Crypto Processing Infrastructure: The Key to Digital Asset Success, in coordination with their arm-chair discussion at Crypto Connection 2019.

The report details numerous key topics that focuses on digital assets and how they compare to traditional securities. It looks at how the institutional community is thinking about the infrastructure needed to process digital assets and the various platforms that exist to manage these assets.

“We believe that crypto assets are the frontier of digital technology and we strive to provide solutions to expand blockchain-based data work with existing accounting and tax business practices,” Jake Benson, Lukka CEO and Founder. “This report shares our understanding that crypto assets and how they are processed is an ever-changing landscape and we believe these trends will be benefited by the products offered on our platform.”

The report offers details into specifics within crypto assets. Some of those include:

Understanding how crypto assets are treated differently than traditional assets

Crypto asset differences in front to back office processes

Challenges and advantages of 24-hour trading and OTC trends

The report also references that physical currency only represents 45% of the strictest definition of U.S. money supply, which offers a perfect opportunity for blockchain providers that can streamline the process and reduce the need for such an intensive reconciliation process.

Benson continued, “As we continue to enable institutions to seamlessly interface with the quickly evolving crypto asset ecosystem in a validated, compliant, and secure manner, we plan to use the research provided in this report to grow our product offerings and enhance our partnerships.”

The report can be found at https://lukka.tech/institutionalizing-crypto and Jake Benson, CEO is available to discuss the report’s findings and details.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka is a trusted, blockchain-native technology company that delivers leading products for the crypto asset ecosystem. Lukka’s products automate and optimize accounting, audit and tax processes for funds, fund administrators, OTC and proprietary trading firms, exchanges, miners, protocols and accounting firms. Lukka’s premier solutions enable the transformation of distributed and decentralized data into auditable information within a highly scalable and secure SOC 1 Type 2 infrastructure. Lukka is based in New York City.

