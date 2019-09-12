Four Points Technology, LLC Adds Google Cloud Platform to Their GSA Schedule 70 Contract

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT solutions and professional services to the Federal Government, has added Google Cloud Platform solutions on its GSA Schedule 70 contract.



Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent, and transformative enterprise cloud platform.

“We recognize our customers are looking for options and adding Google Cloud solutions to our GSA Schedule allows for our customers to provide their end users with multi-cloud solutions that best meet their needs,” stated Amy Moss, Director of Contracts.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers'​ unique needs. www.4points.com

Contact Info:

Amy Moss

amoss@4points.com

(703) 657-6133

