Sumo Logic is Named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence, today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .



“Four years ago, when Sumo Logic first hit the Forbes Cloud 100 list, we defined a new category of software called Continuous Intelligence and companies were in large part just starting their cloud journey,” said Aaron Feigin, chief communications officer, Sumo Logic. “Today, the world is firmly cloud-first and Sumo Logic, along with our community, is working hard to help every business from every industry digitally transform and thrive in the Intelligence Economy.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel , made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

“The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “In fact, the average valuation of a company on our inaugural list just four years ago was $1 billion, while the average valuation on this year’s list spiked to $1.7 billion. Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. In total, already 25 Cloud 100 alumni have gone public, and dozens have been acquired for over $1 billion each. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!”

“There has been tremendous growth in the cloud market in recent years, as more and more companies are adopting cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation and change how they do business. The opportunity is massive in the cloud sector, which is evident in both the public and private sectors. There are now more than 15 public SaaS companies valued at over $10B whereas even 5 years ago there were only 2,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The growth we are seeing is not limited to the Bay Area and San Francisco, as we are seeing more $1B+ cloud companies spring up throughout the U.S. and globally. Salesforce Ventures is excited to be partnering with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes for the fourth year in a row to recognize the next generation companies who will land on the Cloud 100 list—those who are not just predicting what’s coming but working to create the future.”

“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!”

This recognition comes on the heels of Sumo Logic’s recent release of “ The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications and DevSecOps in the Cloud ” report, which provides unique data-driven insights, best practices and emerging trends within the modern application stack from the company’s more than 2,000 customers and 100,000 users that companies can use to help guide their cloud journey. This year’s report revealed significant year-over-year growth in enterprise usage trends around multi-cloud adoption, open source technologies such as Kubernetes, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-native services adoption.

Sumo Logic also announced the industry’s first continuous intelligence solution for Kubernetes to provide companies the discoverability, observability and security capabilities essential for microservices adoption. In addition, the company announced new platform innovations giving their users faster data insights, ability to view their log data streams in a more natural and intuitive way and provide advanced control over their time series data. The company also updated its Cloud SIEM and Global Intelligence Service to help security teams better prioritize their security incidents and accelerate response as well as announced new integrations with Slack and MongoDB that provide customers with expanded monitoring capabilities to help them audit and secure these popular enterprise technologies.

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, distributed cloud systems, is the industry’s first continuous intelligence platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. Every day on average the Sumo Logic platform analyzes more than 100 petabytes of data, executes over 30 million searches and queries more than 500 trillion records, delivering tens of millions of insights to customers who rely on continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

