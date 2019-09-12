Analysis on Global Malt Ingredients Markets to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malt Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malt ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Increasing consumption of beer and other alcoholic drinks across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. With the rising trend of parties and related gatherings, there has been an increase in the number of social drinkers, which acts as a growth-inducing factor.



Furthermore, these ingredients are in high demand from the food and beverage industry, wherein ingredients such as barley are extensively used in the production of blended flour and bakery products, including biscuits and cakes. Along with this, these ingredients also find extensive utilization in the dairy industry for various purposes such as flavoring of the milk.



Other factors contributing to the market growth include product innovations such as the introduction of dark malt and rising disposable income of the consumers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Malt Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Source

5.5 Market Breakup by Grade

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Dry Malt

6.2 Liquid Malt

6.3 Malt Flour

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Barley

7.2 Wheat

7.3 Rye

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Grade

8.1 Standard Malt

8.2 Specialty Malt



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Alcoholic Beverages

9.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

9.3 Food Products

9.4 Pharmaceuticals

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Graincrop Limited

15.3.2 Cargill Inc.

15.3.3 Axereal Group

15.3.4 Malteurop Group

15.3.5 Soufflet Group

15.3.6 Crisp Malting Group

15.3.7 Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.8 Ireks GmbH

15.3.9 Muntons PLC

15.3.10 Boortmalt

15.3.11 Simpsons Malt Ltd.



