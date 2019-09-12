Analysis on Global Malt Ingredients Markets to 2024
The global malt ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
Increasing consumption of beer and other alcoholic drinks across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. With the rising trend of parties and related gatherings, there has been an increase in the number of social drinkers, which acts as a growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, these ingredients are in high demand from the food and beverage industry, wherein ingredients such as barley are extensively used in the production of blended flour and bakery products, including biscuits and cakes. Along with this, these ingredients also find extensive utilization in the dairy industry for various purposes such as flavoring of the milk.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include product innovations such as the introduction of dark malt and rising disposable income of the consumers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Malt Ingredients Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Source
5.5 Market Breakup by Grade
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Dry Malt
6.2 Liquid Malt
6.3 Malt Flour
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Barley
7.2 Wheat
7.3 Rye
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Grade
8.1 Standard Malt
8.2 Specialty Malt
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Alcoholic Beverages
9.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
9.3 Food Products
9.4 Pharmaceuticals
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Graincrop Limited
15.3.2 Cargill Inc.
15.3.3 Axereal Group
15.3.4 Malteurop Group
15.3.5 Soufflet Group
15.3.6 Crisp Malting Group
15.3.7 Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.8 Ireks GmbH
15.3.9 Muntons PLC
15.3.10 Boortmalt
15.3.11 Simpsons Malt Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmtfra
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
