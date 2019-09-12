Glass Lens Market Analysis Report, 2019-2024 - Market to Reach $64.1 Billion by 2024, Driven by Increasing Exposure to Digital Devices
The global glass lens market was worth US$ 53.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 64.1 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
Growing geriatric population is one of the key factors driving market growth. The life expectancy has experienced an increase across the globe owing to the development of advanced healthcare facilities, including improved medicines and a shift from acute to chronic diseases. This has led to the frequent occurrence of vision loss, which is one of the most common ophthalmological concerns among the elderly, along with other eye-related ailments such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, cataract and macular degeneration.
Moreover, increasing digital literacy with the growing trend of digitalization is also contributing significantly to the market growth. Digital literacy refers to an individual's ability to comprehend and analyze information and related attributes on digital platforms. With the concept of digitalization seeping through every aspect of an individual's daily life, there is a continual interaction taking place with digital devices such as laptops and mobile phones.
Consequently, the occurrence of visual dysfunctions, such as myopia, hyperopia and presbyopia, at an early age has become common. This has also led to the prolific growth of the e-commerce eyewear industry as manufacturers are launching innovative eyewear products with a wide variety of glass lenses and benefits such as fast delivery, virtual try-on and competitive prices. Looking forward,
