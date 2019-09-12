High-Altitude Aeronautical Platform Station (HAAPS) Report, 2019: Global Market Forecasts to 2029 - High Demand of Solar Power Technologies Spurs Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High-Altitude Aeronautical Platform Station (HAAPS) Market: Focus on Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Airships, and Balloons), Payload, and End User(Government and Defense and Commercial)- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global HAAPS market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges expected to inhibit the growth of the global HAAPS market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

Who are the key players in the global HAAPS market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What was the revenue generated by the global HAAPS market by segment (platform, payload, end-user, and region) in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2029?

What are the major trends in the global HAAPS market across different regions?

What kind of major growth opportunities do the HAAPS manufacturers foresee?



The North America region dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The global High-altitude aeronautics platform station (HAAPS) market has exhibited a high growth in the recent past. Increasing competitive advantages of HAAPS over conventional- and terrestrial-based systems have made it an essential system for military and commercial applications.

Factors such as low operation cost, rapid deployment, and large coverage area of HAAPS, have increased its adoption in defense and telecommunication industry. Moreover, HAAPS offers a reduction in propagation delay, thus enabling faster broadband capabilities.



Expert Quote



The growing need for high altitude balloons to provide internet connectivity in the remote areas is likely to push the development of HAAPS.



Scope of the Market



The HAAPS market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the platforms, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the HAAPS outlook in terms of factors driving the market, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The HAAPS market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by platform, payload, and user, and region.



Market Segmentation



The HAAPS market (on the basis of the platform) is further segmented into UAVs, airships, and balloons. On the basis of value, the UAVs segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). On the basis of volume, the balloon segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



The HAAPS market segmentation on the basis of the payload has been done into communication, electronic intelligence, EO/IR sensors, navigation, SAR, and others. The communication segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The HAAPS market on the basis of end-user is segmented into government and defense and commercial. The government and defense segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The HAAPS market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions are provided by the platform, by application, by end-user, and by country.



Key Companies in the Industry



The key players that are actively participating in global HAAPS market include Airbus, AeroVironment Inc., Airstar, AlphaLink, Augur RosAeroSystems, Avealto Inc., Bye Aerospace, Elektra Solar GmbH, ILC Dover L.P., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Loon, Raven Industries, Thales Group, Worldview, and Zero2Infinity, among others.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Defense Spending for Public Safety, Globally

1.1.2 Competitive Advantage Over Conventional Satellite and Terrestrial-Based Systems

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Design and Power Limitation in the HAAPS

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 High Demand of Solar Power Technologies

1.3.2 Growing Demand of HAAPS Technology across Various Applications



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Acquisitions and Funding

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Architecture of HAAPS

3.3 Comparative Analysis of HAAPS Platforms

3.4 Technology Comparison: HAAPS Vs. Satellite Systems Vs. Terrestrial Systems

3.5 Business Model of High-Altitude Platform Network Operators

3.6 Ongoing HAAPS Projects

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Industry Attractiveness

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Bargaining power of Buyers

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Global High-Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations (HAAPS) Market, 2018-2029

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview (Value and Volume)



5 Global High-Altitude Aeronautics Platform Station (HAAPS) Market (by Platform), 2018-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.3 Aerostats

5.3.1 Airships

5.3.2 Balloons



6 Global HAAPS Market (by Payload), 2018-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Communication

6.3 Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

6.4 Electro-Optical/ Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor

6.5 Navigation

6.6 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

6.7 Others



7 Global HAAPS Market (by End User), 2018-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Government and Defense

7.2.1 Communication

7.2.2 Research

7.2.2.1 Scientific Research

7.2.2.2 Atmospheric and Climate Research

7.2.3 Surveillance

7.2.3.1 Border and Port

7.2.3.2 Disaster Management

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Telecommunication

7.3.2 Space Tourism

7.3.3 Broadcasting



8 Global HAAPS Market (by Region), 2018-2029

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America HAAPS Market (by Platform)

8.2.2 North America HAAPS Market (by End User)

8.2.3 North America HAAPS Market (by Country)

8.2.3.1 U.S.

8.2.3.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe HAAPS Market (by Platform)

8.3.2 Europe HAAPS Market (by End User)

8.3.3 Europe HAAPS Market (by Country)

8.3.3.1 U.K.

8.3.3.2 Germany

8.3.3.3 France

8.3.3.4 Russia

8.3.3.5 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific HAAPS Market (by Platform)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific HAAPS Market (by End User)

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific HAAPS Market (by Country)

8.4.3.1 China

8.4.3.2 India

8.4.3.3 Australia

8.4.3.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

8.5.1 Rest-of-the-World HAAPS Market (by Platform)

8.5.2 Rest-of-the-World HAAPS Market (by End User)

8.5.3 Rest-of-the-World HAAPS Market (by Region)

8.5.3.1 Latin America

8.5.3.2 Middle East and Africa



9 Company Profiles

9.1 AeroVironment Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of AeroVironment in the Market

9.1.3 Financials

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Airbus S.A.S.

9.3 Airstar

9.4 AlphaLink

9.5 Augur RosAeroSystems

9.6 Avealto Ltd.

9.7 Bye Aerospace

9.8 Elektra Solar GmbH

9.9 ILC Dover L.P.

9.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.11 Loon LLC

9.12 Raven Industries

9.13 Thales Group

9.14 World View Enterprises, Inc.

9.15 Zero 2 Infinity, S.L.

9.16 Other Key Players

9.16.1 Aurora Flight Sciences

9.16.2 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

9.16.3 Kaymont Consolidated Industries

9.16.4 Near Space Corporation

9.16.5 The National Centre for Space Studies (CNES)



