Insurance Software and Operations Veterans Launch InsurTech Services Firm in Hartford

Significant experience with insurance and software firms helped identify a market need for increased implementation, integration, and development skills and services

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combined Ratio, a Hartford, Connecticut-based InsurTech services provider specializing in maximizing the value property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies have invested in existing IT infrastructure, is pleased to announce the company’s official launch.



“There was a clear need in the market,” said Michael Jones, CEO for Combined Ratio. “Insurance companies need the ability to concentrate more on product design and customer service, and technology can either be an enabler or a distraction. Working from an industry hub, like Hartford, Combined Ratio fills the gaps in insurers’ IT development capabilities without compromising service.”

Founded by industry veterans Luke Magnan and Michael Jones, Combined Ratio brings extensive expertise in P&C insurance across both broker and insurance company spaces, U.S. admitted and specialty markets, London markets, and reinsurance. Combined Ratio is focused on delivering technology solutions that create overall value for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs).

“Modernization of legacy systems consumes considerable time, budget, and talent for many insurers,” said Luke Magnan, COO for Combined Ratio. “We’re taking the heavy lift of the services and development off the table for insurers and enabling integration with emerging InsurTech innovations at the same time.”

Combined Ratio has built teams of experienced insurance system development professionals who work seamlessly with insurers’ existing IT staff to enhance productivity and extend development capabilities. Whether the challenge is development, integration or configuration, Combined Ratio helps insurance organizations figure out the best technologies and methodologies required for quick, inexpensive implementations.

About Combined Ratio

Combined Ratio is an InsurTech services provider maximizing the value P&C insurers have invested in existing IT infrastructure with experienced onshore/offshore development teams which accelerate change by rapidly clearing IT backlogs and change requests, creating custom software solutions, performing system enhancements and upgrades, and delivering opportunities for innovation. For more information, please visit https://combinedrat.io/ .

