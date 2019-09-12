2019 Report on China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market - Sales, Major Manufacturers, Shares, Prices & Prospects, 2013-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this market survey, the sales value of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached CNY 523 million, representing a CAGR of 27.9% from 2013 to 2017.



It is expected that as the number of patients with thrombopenia increases in China, the demand for Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin will also increase. Considering the high growth rate of the Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin market, Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin products by other enterprises will probably be approved to be launched in China in the next few years.



Market Summary



In recent years, the incidence of thrombopenia in China keeps increasing. Thrombopenia is often seen in hematologic diseases such as primary immune thrombopenia, leukemia and aplastic anemia as well as in connective tissue diseases, liver diseases and tumor chemotherapy. Thrombopenia may also be congenital or drug-induced.

Primary immune thrombopenia is a clinically common hemorrhagic disease, accounting for 1/3 of hemorrhagic diseases. The annual incidence of primary immune thrombopenia is 5/100,000 to 10/100,000. The number of patients with thrombopenia in China is increasing by over 100,000 every year. Research shows that 20% to 30% of patients receiving chemotherapy have obvious thrombopenia.

The incidence of thrombopenia is 81.8% among patients receiving single-agent carboplatin chemotherapy, 58.2% among patients receiving carboplatin combination chemotherapy, 64.4% among patients receiving gemcitabine chemotherapy and 59.3% among patients receiving paclitaxel chemotherapy.



Using thrombopoietin such as Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin is one of the ways to treat thrombopenia. In 2005, Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin by Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (trade name: TPIAO) was approved to be sold in China. By Aug. 2019, it is the only approved Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin product on the Chinese market.



In China, Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin applies to the treatment of patients with thrombopenia (platelet count < 50109/L) caused by solid tumor chemotherapy when doctors regard it necessary to increase platelet count. It is also used to assist the treatment of patients who have idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura with a platelet count below 20109/L when glucocorticoids do not work. It is only applied to patients with thrombopenia and patients facing the increasing risk of bleeding. It is not used to increase platelet count to the normal level.



