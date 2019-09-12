Stingray Qello Named Exclusive Livestream Partner for KAABOO Del Mar

From September 13 to 15, Free Livestreaming of Performances by Mumford & Sons, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Boys II Men, and More

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray today announced that Stingray Qello, its multiplatform service that transforms any screen into a live concert experience, has been named the exclusive livestream partner of KAABOO Del Mar 2019. The fifth annual KAABOO Del Mar experience kicks into action Sept 13th until the 15th, in Del Mar, California. Nominated by Pollstar for “Music Festival of the Year,” tagged by Thrillist as one of San Diego’s “Unmissable Events,” and described as “much more than a music festival” by Forbes, Consequence of Sound says “you’d be crazy not to go!”. The 2019 lineup features some of the biggest names in music including Mumford & Sons, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Boys II Men, REO Speedwagon, Plain White T’s, Badflower, Mix Master Mike, Cheat Codes, Sublime with Rome, Xavier Rudd, Lifehouse, The Bangles, The Revivalists, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, Alec Benjamin, Perta, and more.

Stingray Qello has inked a deal to offer free live streaming of shows from the Sunset Cliffs Stage and USAA Grandview Stage, as well as an All-Access feed to present exclusive content such as interviews, foodie events, and comedy shows. The free livestream will be accessible on iOS, Android, web, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more. Final streaming schedule subject to confirmation and change.

How to access the free KAABOO Del Mar livestream:

RSVP before September 13 at qello.com/kaaboo to be notified when sets go live

to be notified when sets go live From September 13-15, visit qello.com/kaaboo to stream live concerts for free

To find the complete KAABOO Del Mar concert schedule: kaaboodelmar.com/lineups/daily-schedule

For a list of all available devices to watch the KAABOO live stream: qello.com/devices

Download press images: https://brandfolder.com/s/pxoowx-93p72o-bwzqxb

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

About Stingray Qello

Stingray Qello is a multiplatform service that transforms any screen or connected device into a live concert experience. Watch the world's largest collection of On Demand, full-length concert films, and music documentaries featuring Queen, Pink Floyd, The Doors, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Nirvana, Tiësto, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, Bob Marley, Linkin Park, Santana, Metallica, Bon Jovi, Imagine Dragons, Gary Clark Jr. and more. For more information: www.qello.com .

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com



