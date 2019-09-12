National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 43.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2019.



The Company has approximately 86.3 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

