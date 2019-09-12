Alliance Memory Introduces New Line of 5V Parallel NOR Flash Memory Solutions

Providing Reliable Code and Data Storage, Boot and Uniform Sectored Devices Offer Fast 55ns Access Times and Densities From 1M to 16M

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that the company has bolstered its product offering with a new line of 5V parallel NOR Flash memory products in boot and uniform sectored architectures. Available in densities from 1M to 16M, the devices offer access times of 55ns to enable fast, low-latency read speeds, allowing for both direct code execution and data storage in a single memory product.



Offering reliable, long-term performance for embedded systems, the NOR Flash devices released today feature a minimum of 100,000 program/erase cycles per sector and offer 20-year data retention at +125°C. With their fast boot times, the solutions are ideal for high-performance applications such as digital still cameras (DSC and DSLR), in addition to process-intensive networking routers and switches, home gateways, set-top boxes (STBs), automotive infotainment systems, industrial robotics, and medical electronics.

The devices’ flexible sector architectures allow any combination of sectors to be erased and reprogrammed without affecting the content of other sectors — ensured by a hardware protection feature that prevents inadvertent program or erase operations. An Embedded Program algorithm automatically writes and verifies bytes at specified addresses, while an Embedded Erase algorithm automatically erases and verifies the entire chip or designated sectors.

The products operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offer 20mA typical active read currents and 30mA typical program/erase currents. In standby mode, power consumption is reduced to as low as 1μA. Uniform sector devices are available in the 32-pin PLCC package, while boot devices — in top or bottom block configurations — are available in the 48-pin TSOP I package. Each part can also be programmed in standard EPROM programmers. All devices are lead (Pb)-free and RoHS 2.0 compliant.

Device Specification Table:

Part number Density Architecture Configuration VCC Package AS29CF010-55CCIN 1M Uniform sector 128K x 8 5V 32-pin PLCC AS29CF040-55CCIN 4M Uniform sector 512K x 8 5V 32-pin PLCC AS29CF800T-55TIN 8M Top boot 1M x 8 / 512K x 16 5V 48-pin TSOP I AS29CF800B-55TIN 8M Bottom boot 1M x 8 / 512K x 16 5V 48-pin TSOP I AS29CF160T-55TIN 16M Top boot 2M x 8 / 1M x 16 5V 48-pin TSOP I AS29CF160B-55TIN 16M Bottom boot 2M x 8 / 1M x 16 5V 48-pin TSOP I

Samples of the 5V parallel NOR Flash memory products are available now. Production quantities will be available in October 2019, with lead times of six to eight weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

