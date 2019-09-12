LKQ Corporation Issues Statement on 13D Filing

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filed today by ValueAct Capital:



LKQ welcomes investment in the Company, and regularly engages with stockholders to understand and assess their views and opinions. We appreciate constructive input and are focused on delivering enhanced value for all LKQ stockholders. We continue to execute on a range of initiatives to support our strategy and improve operational performance. Notably, LKQ’s recent second quarter 2019 earnings results reflect the momentum in our business and strategy, as we generated the highest quarter of operating cash flow in Company history. Additionally, we recently announced our “1 LKQ Europe” project to fully integrate our European business, enhance efficiencies and drive profitable growth. We are confident in our ability to execute on our plan given the underlying strength of our Global business model and strategy, and the success we have achieved in our North American segment since the Company’s founding in 1998.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross

LKQ Corporation

Vice President, Investor Relations

(312) 621-2793

jpboutross@lkqcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.