Enhancements to the Fuzion by Freeman™ Ecosystem Help Customers and Partners Thrive

New Fuzion Partner Program and Event Tech Directory Launched

Expanded Features Help Simplify Technology Selection Process, Increase Benefits to Network Partners

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helping to improve and simplify the event tech selection process as well as increase market awareness and exposure to Fuzion by Freeman™ partners, Freeman ® – the world’s leading brand experience company – has announced a new, robust event tech directory and an expanded Fuzion Partner Program. These additions further enhance the Fuzion experience for customers and the more than 120 partners currently included in the event tech ecosystem.

“When putting on an event, especially one rich with technology, integration can become a major challenge. Think about everything that goes into a live event. Registration, floor plan management, mobile app development, lead retrieval, digital signage, and social media, to name a few. With so many components contributing to an overall live experience, you can quickly find yourself working with more than a dozen different vendors to produce a single event,” said Danielle Puceta, senior vice president–Digital, Freeman. “Fuzion seamlessly integrates all of these event technologies to create a simpler, more cohesive event experience for planners. This simplicity encourages increased technology adoption, which enables more personalized, interactive and engaging experiences for attendees.”

The Fuzion Partner Program provides added value to partners through enhanced industry exposure, integration with other technology providers, and access to additional marketing resources. This, in turn, helps Fuzion partners provide an even more comprehensive and seamless digital experience for their customers.

The new event tech directory allows customers to search the Fuzion partner network to find the right event tech provider for their needs. By including so many companies and offerings in one, centralized place, Fuzion is simplifying the process of searching for, researching, and selecting products and services to deliver – and enhance – events.

“By developing a robust partner program and creating a comprehensive directory, we’re empowering partners to improve product and system integrations while also creating a simpler, more beneficial platform for customers to choose and connect all of the event tech solutions. Everyone wins,” Puceta continued.

In addition to launching the expanded Fuzion Partner Program and event tech directory, Freeman announced its second Fuzion Summit will take place November 11-12 in Chicago. The summit brings together some of the industry’s top event technology companies to discuss industry trends and challenges as well as to collaboratively innovate on how to advance the event industry as a whole. If you’re a Fuzion partner and would like to attend this year’s event, please reach out to fuzion@freeman.com .

To learn more about the platform or to join the partner network, please visit https://fuzion.freeman.com .

About Freeman

Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design and deliver immersive live experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive offerings including strategy, creative, logistics, digital, and event technology, Freeman helps increase audience engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, which we’ve gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/ .

