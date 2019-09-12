Hygiene Kits, Baby Kits, Water and Volunteer Ministers: There is so much needed in the Bahamas

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) continued their relief efforts this week in the Bahamas. Joining the few hundred who have made their way to the devastated islands, Clearwater businessmen donned their yellow Scientology VM t-shirts and flew to Freeport, a part of the Bahamas that has seen little other relief. CEO of a 400-man Clearwater business, was the pilot who took his friends to the island along with supplies of water and hygiene kits. On September 11th, Mr. Anderson took three men with him, including Peter Erdei, owner of a Clearwater furniture company, Danan Coleman and Wyatt Brooks. On the 9th of September, he flew seven other volunteers. While back in the VM centers in Clearwater and Tampa, passports and other documents are being gathered for the teams of volunteers who will join their friends in the Bahamas. VMs at the centers also prepare hygiene and baby kits and put out the call for more.



“I have friends in the Bahamas,” Erdei said. “I had to go.” The 6-foot-4 Hungarian native has a family in Clearwater but like all the people who are volunteering in the Bahamas, a few days of discomfort does not compare to what the displaced victims of Hurricane Dorian are experiencing.

On the 10th of September, seven other VMs left Miami for Freeport on a boat with pallets of water, over a thousand hygiene Kits, three tents, nine cans of 5-gallon gas canisters and hundreds of boxes of dried and canned foods. They joined the assessment VM team at the community center in Freeport.

“This work will continue until there is some stability and relief,” said Martha Stilson, Scientology spokesperson, assisting the relief team at the Church of Scientology Tampa. For more information on how you can help contact @volunteersministertampa www.volunteerministers.org

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. VMs have been at every major disaster in the world since 9/11. In addition, every day, VMs help neighbors with the little disasters: marriage problems, raising children; study difficulties; getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.

For more information:

Contact: Martha Stilson

813-872-0722

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31941eb0-ee7d-487f-b1bf-efcac53ffb25





Scientology Volunteer Ministers in the downtown Clearwater Center Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida, addresses a group of Volunteer Ministers following their training session on disaster preparedness.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.