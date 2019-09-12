iCIMS Founder Colin Day Transitions from CEO to Chairman

President and COO Ronald Kasner to Lead Daily Operations; Executive Search Underway

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, today announced that its founder Colin Day is moving from CEO of the company to Chairman, effective Sept. 15, 2019. Ronald Kasner, iCIMS’ president and COO, will lead business operations as interim CEO while an executive search is conducted.

Day will step away from daily operations of the business but will continue to champion iCIMS’ product vision as well as partner with senior leadership on the iCIMS customer experience, corporate culture, and the strategic direction of the company. He will serve as Chairman on the Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to step into the next phase of my 20-year career with iCIMS. I look forward to partnering with our new CEO on our company culture and product vision, and I am excited about spending more time with our customers,” said Day. “I’m incredibly proud of what iCIMS has accomplished and am grateful to our community of employees, customers and partners for continuing to support our mission.”

Employers leverage iCIMS’ recruiting products as well as its ecosystem of integrated partners to attract, screen and hire talent into their organizations. Since founding iCIMS in 1999, Day has led the business to employ approximately 1,000 people and support more than 4,000 customers. The company continues to grow rapidly, including the recent acquisition of Jibe, a New York City-based recruitment marketing solution provider that powers the candidate experience for employers.

“Colin has built a phenomenal company that is leading the recruitment industry and has a long runway of continued growth,” said Nadeem Syed, iCIMS Board Member and Operating Principal at Vista Equity Partners. “We are grateful for Colin’s contributions as CEO and we look forward to his continued leadership as Chairman of the Board.”

“This move is part of a natural evolution for iCIMS and allows me to get back to my passions as founder: our customers, our product and our culture,” said Day. “The business is well-poised to continue to lead the market and I’m delighted to lead as Chairman.”

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

