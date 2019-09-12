LoRa Alliance® to Showcase Industrial LoRaWAN® Solutions at Industry of Things World Berlin

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance® is exhibiting and speaking at next week’s Industry of Things World Berlin , taking place 16 and 17 September at the Berlin Congress Center, Germany. The alliance will promote LoRaWAN ® ’s low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) capabilities and be joined in booth #15 by several of our members showcasing their industrial LoRaWAN solutions.



With program keynotes focused on the AI revolution, ongoing global IIoT manufacturing transformation projects, innovation-driven growth, putting IIoT and digital at the center of operations, and powering the next phase of industrial IoT systems for critical infrastructure, one thing is clear: The Industrial Internet of Things is here to stay.

LoRaWAN Ambassadors will explain the importance of LoRaWAN for the Industrial IoT

As part of the official event program, a series of presentations organised in Streams will be conducted during the event. The LoRa Alliance has been granted the honor to host Stream 4 : Infrastructure - 5G, Cloud & Edge Computing, M2M, Interoperability, Legacy Systems and Standards.

Stream 4 runs on Monday 16 September from 10:15 - 15:15. Daniel Quant, LoRa Alliance LoRaWAN Ambassador and Vice-President of Strategic Development at MultiTech will chair the session. As part of the Stream, Roelof Koopmans, LoRaWAN Ambassador and Senior Director of Vertical Marketing at Semtech, will take the floor to explain the global role and aim of the LoRa Alliance, present the benefits and solutions of the LoRaWAN technology, and give concrete examples of applications in Industry 4.0 with a focus on the German market, where solutions such as condition-based monitoring and preventative maintenance, tracking and energy optimization play an important role.

Stream 4: Monday 16 September 10:15-15:15

LoRa Alliance presentation: Monday 16 September 14:50-15:15

Live Booth Demonstrations of Industrial IoT Applications Using LoRaWAN

The following members will join us in Booth 15 to demonstrate how industry is implementing LoRaWAN. Live demos include:

Skiply

Skiply will showcase its GT logistics solution. This live demo precisely explains the benefits of the solution, the way devices are working, and shows how alerts are sent and received on a dedicated logistical application developed with a specialized partner.

This use case is of great benefit to all industrials and logisticians who want to optimize their process and gain profitability in their industrial solutions.

Live screens with immersive data visualization will be shown on screen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6do6XgwbKIk

Skiply is a French Tech company created in 2015 and based on a fairly simple idea: to redesign the world. You will quickly understand this by working with us: we offer you much more than just connected buttons. We give you the tools to better understand your customers and make you allies. We reinvent interactions with your employees to promote the well-being of all.

We optimize industrial and logistical processes for greater efficiency. We help you to implement new and better business models in the field. To do this, we use the simplest and most universal interface in the world: buttons. Buttons with which every human being, from the smallest to the greatest, from the least educated to the most erudite, can interact, on his own initiative.

Aloxy

Aloxy will present a live demonstration of their manual valve position indication solution on a demo setup with a number of valves. A dashboard shows real-time open and close positions of the valves.



Aloxy is a Belgium-based company that recently became a member of the LoRa Alliance. Founded in 2017, Aloxy designs and builds concrete solutions for the process industry. Aloxy offers a modular IoT platform to improve safety and efficiency, to automate processes and to deliver actionable insights into industrial operations.

TEKTELIC

TEKTELIC will display and demonstrate a series of practical use cases and capabilities of its Carrier Grade LoRaWAN solutions supporting Industrial Automation and Industry 4.0. In particular, there’ll be a focus on the following areas: predictive maintenance, remote production, monitoring and control, asset tracking, logistics management, digital twins/performance prediction.

TEKTELIC will utilize its existing Carrier Grade KONA Macro and KONA Micro Gateways, interfaced to the LoRaWAN Network Server of TEKTELIC or an alliance partner such as TTN, and will connect to a set of TEKTELIC designed and built Devices and Sensors communicating via LoRaWAN. The demo application will be optimized to visually showcase the immense value add impacts of LoRaWAN IoT for the conference attendees. To conduct the live demos TEKTELIC plans to utilize the following devices:

Industrial Transceiver connected to remote industrial sensors monitoring various metrics such as Pressure, Temperature, Vibration, RPM, Power Consumption, Equipment utilization, Light metering, Noise metering and others.



Industrial Asset Tracker capable to track any large outdoor asset by GPS and LoRaWAN Geolocation, and indoor asset by BLE, LoRaWAN and retransmitted GPS.



TEKTELIC is a premier supplier of best-in- class LoRaWAN IoT Gateways, Sensors and custom applications. These elements combined provide a powerful end-to- end solution that can be easily, quickly and cost effectively deployed to address the most demanding IoT user requirements.

Be sure to visit the LoRa Alliance and our members in Booth #15 for Industry of Things World Berlin, 16-17 September 2019 at the Berlin Congress Center, Germany.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

