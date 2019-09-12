Clearwater Community Volunteers Center offers a Cuddly afternoon to foster families for Teddy Bear Day

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 7th 2019, the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association celebrated National Teddy Bear Day in style at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center (CCV). Over 50 foster families attended the event, where kids had the opportunity to pick a stuffed bear, dress it up and accessorize it.



“There are over 500 foster families in Pinellas County alone,” said Dora Starling, President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “When I heard about the ‘Teddy Bear Day’ I thought about all of the foster kids that had to leave their belongings behind and some beloved stuffed animal. With this event we just wanted to help children get the comfort that a Teddy Bear can provide while bringing the whole family together to enjoy some fun time.”

“Though no one is sure who actually founded Teddy Bear Day,” said Michael Chevrot, the Director of the CCV Center, “there is no reason why children should not celebrate one of the most popular toys in the United States.”

The toy bears are named after President Theodore Roosevelt, who refused to shoot a small bear cub on a hunting trip. A famous political cartoon of the time immortalized the event and an enterprising toy maker decided he would create the Teddy Bear.

The children enjoyed selecting and dressing their new bears.

The Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) provides training, support and activities for foster and adoptive families. PCFAPA strives to provide foster parents with the necessary resources to deal with the challenges they face in raising foster children. For more information about the organization, please go to https://pcfapa.org .

To attend future events at the CCV Center please contact Michael Soltero at (727)-316-5309 or by email at ccvdirector@ccvfl.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their community center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

CCV takes to heart the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote “Love and help children” and demonstrate this through the creation of family-friendly events and fundraisers that help area families. For more information about CCV, please go to www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.

Clemence Chevrot

(727) 316-5309

Young child Celebrates National Teddy Bear Day On September 7th, 2019, the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association held a “Build a Bear” Teddy Bear Event at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater. The event was held in honor of National Teddy Bear Day.



