CICA CHOOSE BRIGHTSPACE FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that The Center for International Career Advancement (CICA) has chosen Brightspace to help provide continuing education services to working professionals in the financial services industry.

“It’s great to partner with an organization that gets behind you to ensure your success, whether that’s from a platform, content, or a marketing perspective,” said Dr. Khosrow Doroodian, Partner at CICA. “D2L has proven that they are a partner that not only gets behind you, but stays beside you and with you, too.”

The CICA delivers high-quality continuing education to financial professionals around the world. They are also looking at expand their educational offerings to include teaching financial literacy to professional athletes. CICA will use D2L’s Brightspace platform to deliver on-demand professional education programs over a wide spectrum of financial, economic and quantitative fields.

“When we were looking for an online continuing education solution, content providers strongly recommended D2L. We took a close look and loved how flexible D2L was to meet our needs,” said CICA Partner, Ronnie Weiner. “They worked with us to make sure that Brightspace and the model could fit our business as an emerging content provider.”

“It’s a privilege to welcome CICA and the great many financial services professionals they reach,” said Shawn Dean, VP of Enterprise Sales at D2L. “We’re committed to working with them to take the delivery of their first-class content to the next level as a true partner in learning.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

