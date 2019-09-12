LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Raleigh

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of Autumn Lakes, a new community in the Raleigh, North Carolina market. Located in Zebulon, Autumn Lakes offers incredible amenities and a variety of new homes.



Residents of Autumn Lakes can enjoy the community’s planned amenities, including two children’s playgrounds, a covered picnic area, a recreation field, a dog park and a walking path around the neighborhood’s sparkling pond. In addition, homeowners will appreciate that this convenient location near US-264 provides access to a myriad of local entertainment options. Shop the boutiques of historic downtown Zebulon, attend a game of the local minor league baseball team or enjoy the sports fields, golf course and disc golf course available at the nearby 47-acre Zebulon Community Park. To top it off, the attractions and entertainment centers of downtown Raleigh are also just a short drive away.

LGI Homes plans to construct 490 single-family homes at Autumn Lakes. Homebuyers will have five different floor plans to choose from. Ranging from an approximately 1,500 square foot single-story home with three bedrooms to a 2,800 square foot five-bedroom home with a flex room, the perfect home is available for buyers at every stage of life. Gorgeous stone detailing and fully landscaped front yards work together to create charming curb appeal throughout the neighborhood. Every home is designed with the upgraded features included in the CompleteHome™ package, such as energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances and spacious granite countertops. Homes at Autumn Lakes start in the $280s.

LGI Homes is hosting a grand opening event for this new community on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. At this event, quick move-in opportunities and one-day-only home discounts are available for qualified buyers. For additional information, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 882-6992 ext 1494.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

