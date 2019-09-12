Ashton Potter Names InformaTrac a Gold Integration Partner for its ProLinc™ Forensic Traceability Technology

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Potter, a leading provider of high security printing and forensic traceability technology for the private and public sector, today announced InformaTrac , a premier information technology company, as a Gold Integration Partner for its ProLinc™ advanced product security and traceability solution. As a Gold Integration Partner, InformaTrac will be enabled to deliver greater visibility, value, and service opportunities to its customer base.



The Ashton Potter Integrator Program was designed to pair Systems Integrators committed to solving the challenges associated with product identification, traceability, and authentication with the advanced technology needed to enhance their customers’ financial and operational outcomes. Empowered by ProLinc™, the Systems Integrator is able to deliver to their customer unprecedented insight and security into the high volume, high velocity data available across their supply chain. This proves integral for customers that demand stringent standards for quality, consistency, and compliance are upheld, which often exceed the capacity of existing ERPs and factory systems.

“ProLinc was designed as a seamless extension of the ERP and BI tools already in place, filling the critical gaps left behind by these systems,” said Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President of Ashton Potter. “As a Gold Integration Partner, InformaTrac will champion the ProLinc™ technology, augmenting and extending the systems in place in their customer’s facilities with a complete supply chain security and traceability solution optimized for today’s most complex operational realities.”

InformaTrac brings to the table a team of seasoned consultants and application engineers with years of experience implementing advanced technology across a myriad of industries, such as manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, Department of Defense, contract manufacturing, and life sciences. Beyond this, InformaTrac contributes an arsenal of services to its customers, including training, custom software development, middleware software, and the implementation of additional technologies. Through the power of ProLinc™, InformaTrac will unleash greater levels of forensic traceability and insight for its customers.

“When we first encountered ProLinc™, we recognized that its core competitive set it far and ahead of any offering on the market,” said Jim H. “By leveraging ProLinc™, we will be able to provide our customers even greater insight into the global product supply chain, empowering greater quality control, rapid recall resolution, and stringent regulation compliance. We are excited to join Ashton Potter’s legacy of forensic product security as a Gold Integration Partner.”

About Ashton Potter

For nearly a century, Ashton Potter has possessed a unique understanding of the complex product security challenges governments and businesses face, and a heightened commitment to solving them through high security printing and technology. Today, Ashton Potter delivers complete product security solutions that span the physical and digital worlds. By pairing advanced high security printing capabilities with ProLinc™, a premier SaaS-based solution that serializes, tracks, and authenticates products throughout the supply chain, Ashton Potter enables customers across sectors to achieve universal security, authenticity, and integrity on a global scale.

About InformaTrac

InformaTrac is an Information Traceability Software Company that understands the needs of an enterprise as it relates to workflow, process, quality and data integrity. The staff at InformaTrac have decades of experience working with small, medium and very large organizations to provide, implement and support the right software solution.

Contact

Kelly M. Smith

Ksmith@ashtonpotter.com







