Walther Launches New Website Targeting Innovative Customer Experience and Education.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walther launched a new innovative website that helps customers educate themselves on Walther history, products, shooting techniques, and where to buy.

https://waltherarms.com

One of the most significant changes in the update is the integration of Walther Defense and Competition products. Customers can now go to one destination for info on the Walther Defense line of products (PPQ, PPS, P22, PK380, Q5 Match, and PPK) and the Walther Competition line (KK500, LG400, FP500, GSP Expert, SSP, and LP500).

Customers can experience a unique interaction with Walther products with new videos, articles, and augmented reality. Choose any of the Walther models by narrowing down products through the new Usage section of the website.

Experience the new Walther Campus by learning comprehensive cleaning and disassembly strategies for all Walther models and shooting techniques ranging from basics to competition shooting.

“We are very excited to launch this new website. As the performance leader in the industry, we wanted our website to reflect the performance that our products provide. Owning a Walther is an experience, and we want our customers to feel like they are part of our team. The Walther Campus allows our customers to learn from our employees, shooting team, pro-staff, and industry professionals. This overall experience helps new and existing shooters to have a better understanding of who Walther is.” Said Cody Osborn, Marketing Manager of Walther Arms, Inc.

About Walther

Walther is the performance leader in the firearms industry. Renowned throughout the world for its innovation since Carl Walther and his son, Fritz, created the first blow-back semi-automatic pistol in 1908. Today, the innovative spirit builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun with the PPK series by creating the PPQ, PPS and Q5 Match Steel Frame series. Military, Police, and other government security groups in every country of the world have relied on the high-quality craftsmanship and rugged durability of Walther products. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther's success. In the future, Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms. https://waltherarms.com

Attachments

