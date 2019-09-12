Mary Bevington of Soul~Body~Yoga™ to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EVERGREEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What I see is needed right now is a faith in self, faith in ability, faith in the power to make a great life that resonates with the unique qualities of the individual that's making it.

Mary Bevington a spiritual counselor and founder of Soul~Body~Yoga™, a yoga system and intuitive learning center for holistic healing.

“The system of yoga personally fulfills me because it's multi-faceted and it involves the body, the mind, the spirit, the soul, the senses,” says Mary. “When we parse out any one of those things, there's more of a tendency to disconnect, to not be as engaged. Yoga has mindfulness built into it.”

Mary says the clients who typically gravitate toward her work are people who need to reconnect with their inner power. These people naturally gravitate toward yoga.

“I'm a living example,” says Mary. “I didn't think I had inner power for a long time. I remind myself every day, and this is how I heal the part that doubts. I have so many clients who I call "old-soul empaths,” a type of person who has extremely high emotional intelligence, extremely high sensitivity. They're typically quite capable, they function at a high level in the career world, but they also have huge challenges in the world. As the old-soul empath gets more and more educated about how to be in the world, they're the kind of people that can really change the world. It's just that they literally suffer for their strengths.”

Recently, Mary has developed an Inner Power series that uses yoga to explore spiritual anatomy and grounding.

“My Inner Power series is partly guided meditation, partly physical movement, partly spiritual reconstruction,” says Mary. “It’s about giving people that opportunity to remember they have inner power to change where they are.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Mary Bevington in an interview with Jim Masters on May 14th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Soul~Body~Yoga™, visit www.marybevington.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.