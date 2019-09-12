The Rachael Ray Foundation Offers High Schools Chance to Bring the Nation’s Top Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management Program to Their Students

$375,000 in “Prostart Grow Grants” will help deserving high schools add ProStart to their curriculum or improve their existing ProStart programs

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStart high schools across the country will have the chance to win up to $375,000 in funding to build or grow classrooms to educate the next generation of restaurant leaders with help from The Rachael Ray Foundation (RRF).

Through The Rachael Ray Foundation Grow Grant, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) will provide funding for ProStart schools demonstrating a strong need to address barriers to successfully engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservice careers.

ProStart, a two-year career and technical education program focused on culinary arts and restaurant management, currently exists in 1,900 schools across the country with 150,000 students enrolled.

Whether in need of ovens, textbooks, or teacher training, schools will have the opportunity to upgrade or purchase resources, create mentorship and industry connections with employers and build careers for ProStart students thanks to The Rachael Ray Foundation’s grant.

“ProStart is an awesome program for budding chefs and aspiring restaurateurs,” said Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist. “ProStart graduates go on to attend top-notch hospitality colleges and to become rock stars in kitchens around the world. RRF is a longtime partner of the NRAEF and I am very excited to see how this grant will bring ProStart classrooms to deserving communities across the country.”

“We are thrilled to partner with The Rachael Ray Foundation on this incredible opportunity to build the next generation of restaurant leaders,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “This generous gift will put the power of ProStart where it is needed most.”

Applicants have until midnight on Friday, October 11th, 2019 to complete their submissions for the NRAEF’s consideration.

Visit ChooseRestaurants.org to apply today and learn more about the NRAEF’s work to attract, empower and advance today and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide opportunity youth and previously incarcerated individuals with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

About The Rachael Ray Foundation

The Rachael Ray Foundation™ (RRF) is a private foundation that is fully funded by the proceeds from the sale of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. RRF was launched by Rachael in 2016 to better support the causes she cares for most such as helping animals in need.

Every year, millions of animals enter shelters throughout the U.S. They’re in need of care, medical attention, food, and forever homes. We’re looking to make a difference in the lives of many four-legged friends – and even some more exotic ones – who require extra love and attention.

Additionally, RRF works with organizations that support the mission of Yum-o!, Rachael’s 501c3, in order to bolster and amplify their efforts through additional funding. Yum-o! empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. It also teaches families to cook, feeds hungry kids, and funds cooking education, among other initiatives.

RRF also makes funds available for emergency situations and natural disasters where help is needed urgently and swiftly, such as hurricanes, fires, and floods – as well as other causes that Rachael cares about.

