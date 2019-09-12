Common Energy and Saratoga Springs Housing Authority Partner on Clean Energy

/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Springs Housing Authority (SSHA) today announced it is partnering with Common Energy, a leading community solar provider, to increase use of clean energy and fund energy efficiency investments.



Through this innovative partnership, SSHA will benefit from clean energy projects in Upstate New York. Energy from the projects helps lower carbon emissions by displacing traditionally generated electricity on the grid. In addition, SSHA will receive funds from the projects that it will invest in energy efficiency. The energy efficiency investments will reduce the amount of electricity SSHA uses and lower total energy costs.

SSHA, a federally funded local government agency, provides safe, decent, and affordable housing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families. The partnership with Common Energy will prevent over 4 million pounds of carbon emissions over the next 20 years and fund valuable energy efficiency investments at SSHA facilities. By partnering with Common Energy, SSHA is expected to receive more than $100,000 for energy efficiency investments. In addition to supporting SSHA’s core mission, the partnership will help support local and statewide clean energy goals.

"Affordable clean energy and energy efficiency are important priorities in our planning and budgeting process,” said SSHA Executive Director, Paul Feldman. “Common Energy presented a solution that helps us achieve our long-term goals in this regard. We saw the strategic potential, and our due diligence on the approach confirmed that it would deliver benefits for the organization and our residents."

“Common Energy is proud to work with SSHA to help lower its total energy costs and enable more clean energy to connect to the grid,” said Common Energy’s founder and CEO, Richard Keiser. “We are able to work with housing authorities within the parameters of federal funding and we hope to provide more housing authorities with the benefits of low-cost, community solar.”

This partnership is supported by NYSERDA through its NY-Sun Affordable Solar Predevelopment and Technical Assistance program , which provides funding to address resource gaps and solve market barriers preventing the development of solar installations serving low-to-moderate income (LMI) households. NY-Sun is Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s $1 billion initiative to advance the scale-up of solar and move the state closer to have a sustainable, self-sufficient solar industry.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “More and more communities across New York are finding innovative ways to embrace clean energy and energy efficiency solutions that will reduce their carbon footprint and lower energy costs. NYSERDA is proud to support partnerships like this one between the Saratoga Springs Housing Authority and Common Energy through our Affordable Solar Predevelopment and Technical Assistance program that is helping make their community more sustainable and resilient by bringing the benefits of solar energy to even more residents.”

Common Energy works with businesses and households to connect their existing utility account to local, clean energy projects. Energy from these projects replaces fossil fuel-based generation, lowering emissions and pollution. Each month, participants receive clean energy credits from the project. Enrollment is free and can be completed in a matter of minutes. To enroll, visit https://www.commonenergy.us/ or for more information on partnering with Common Energy, contact Malcolm Bliss at malcolm@commonenergy.us

About Saratoga Springs Housing Authority

The Saratoga Springs Housing Authority (SSHA) is a federally funded New York State charted government agency founded in 1952, for the purpose of providing housing to low-and-moderate-income individuals and families by providing safe, decent and affordable housing. For more information visit www.saratogaspringspha.org.

About Common Energy

Common Energy enables homeowners, renters, and businesses to save money and prevent emissions in their community. Common Energy recently won two awards from NYSERDA and is an official partner of New York’s Solar For All program. For more information visit www.commonenergy.us or email press@commonenergy.us .

