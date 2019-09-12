Noteworthy Ladies to Strut the Catwalk for a Cause at the Fashions with Flair Fashion Show

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 21 September 2019 the Clearwater Community Volunteers will host their 16th annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show in the auditorium of the historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater. The event starts at 12PM and tickets are $50. All funds raised will benefit the Lealman Police Alethic League.



The show will featuring fashions from Pippa Pelure fashion boutique. The show is a charitable event which has raised nearly 200,000 dollars to the benefit of local children’s charities such as the Boys and Girls Club; the Children’s Home Network; Pinellas PAL and Winter Wonderland. Tickets can be purchased directly from the Clearwater Community Volunteers.

Modeling the fashions are women of note in the Tampa Bay social and philanthropic scene. Models this year include: Margaret Word-Burnside, of Tampa Bay Magazine; Pinellas County School Board member, Joann Lentino; local attorney, Carolyn Secor; Kathleen Peters, Pinellas County Commissioner; and Kendall Kirkham, co-host of “Great Day Live” on WTSP-TV have graced the runway to the delight of attendees.

“There are some very needy children in Pinellas County and this event is all about supporting groups, such as PAL (Police Athletic League) that help these kids on an ongoing basis.” said Joanie Sigal, Chair of the Event. “And a fashion show is such a fun way to raise money for charity!”

Included in the admission price is a delicious lunch prepared by the award winning Fort Harrison chefs. 300 people from around the greater Tampa Bay area are expected to attend.

There is also a huge silent auction including celebrity items, jewelry, baked goods, fine art, dinners at prestigious restaurants and many valuable gift certificates.

“This is one of the biggest silent auctions in Tampa Bay with many unique items you won’t find anywhere else”, said Daniela Nessen, Deputy Chair of the Event. “There is something for everyone!”

Spurred into action by the precept “Love and Help Children” from L. Ron Hubbard’s The Way to Happiness The Clearwater Community Volunteers have organized large-scale community events and fundraisers for over 26 years to provide community events for families to enjoy, as well as raising funds to assist underprivileged children in Pinellas County.

To find out how you can get your own tickets for the Fashions with Flair Fashion Show, please call (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their community center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80c5673e-686d-4325-bed5-1538459abedf

Clemence Chevrot

(727) 467-6860

Clearwater Community Volunteers Fashions with Flair Prominent Ladies walk the runway at the annual Fashions with Flair in the auditorium of the historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater. The annual events raises thousands for children's charities. Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League is one benefiting charity this year.



