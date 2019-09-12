ALYI – Alternet Systems Prepares For $79 Billion African Hemp Market Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirmed plans to develop electric vehicles assembled in Africa for the African market that are constructed from hemp and powered by hemp batteries. ALYI recently revealed plans to extend its current electric motorcycle manufacturing initiative in Africa with the subsequent production of electric delivery vehicles constructed from hemp and powered by hemp batteries. ALYI is currently engaged in the development of an electric motorcycle project in Africa with a total potential value of $300 million. The subsequent hemp vehicle initiative plans to tap into the overall growing hemp trend in Africa. Multiple nations in Africa are advancing various new cannabis legalization initiatives while cannabis/hemp cultivation is already a major industry in others. It is predicted that cannabis cultivation could be a $79 billion annually .



Updated ALYI Analyst Report

Goldman Small Cap Research recently published an updated analyst report on ALYI in conjunction with a podcast interview of ALYI CEO Randell Torno with the CEO of the Africa Development Organization, Libasse Diop Dia. The podcast interview is hosted by Senior Research Analyst Rob Goldman of Goldman Small Cap Research. The two CEO’s discuss the industrialization Africa with a focus on the development of clean, sustainable energy. The podcast interview and Goldman’s analyst report with investment highlights is available on ALYI’s website .

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.