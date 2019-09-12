geekspeak Commerce Ranks 332 on the 2019 Growth 500

Annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies includes Whitby-based geekspeak

WHITBY, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked geekspeak Commerce #332 on the Growth 500, a ranking of Canada's Fasting-Growing Companies. The Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Winners are profiled in a special issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine in print and online.



geekspeak made the list at 332, with a five-year revenue growth of 221%. geekspeak’s nine-year revenue growth is 410%.

“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

geekspeak’s Founder, Isaac Wanzama says, “We’re thrilled to be included in this year’s ranking. eCommerce has allowed us to grow further, faster and we’re eager to see where we go in the next five years.”

geekspeak offers strategy, content, advertising and data services to online sellers. These services help drive sales for eCommerce platforms including Amazon, Staples, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Marks and more.

The Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com.

Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country’s premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada’s business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics.

geekspeak Commerce

geekspeak is an eCommerce services company focused on helping its clients sell more online. Proudly Canadian, geekspeak works closely with retailers, manufacturers, distributors and marketplaces worldwide to create content that drives commerce.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7e5b7eb-8c93-432a-982e-6e684bbbca46





Tricia Williams Director of Operations geekspeak Commerce tricia@geekspeakcommerce.com

The geekspeak Team The geekspeak team celebrates earning a spot on the 2019 Growth 500 list.



