The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NGHC, GTT, ABMD and CVS

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2015 to August 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, National General Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

During the class period, GTT Communications, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

According to the complaint, Abiomed, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: on behalf of all former Aetna Inc. shareholders who acquired CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, CVS made false and/or misleading statements in connection with its acquisition of Aetna and/or failed to disclose that: (a) by the end of 2017, CVS's financial condition and expected earnings had deteriorated as a result of rising costs and poor results being experienced in the long-term care ("LTC") unit associated with the 2015 acquisition of Omnicare; (b) in 2017, deteriorating conditions and prospects in CVS 's LTC unit prompted CVS to undertake hasty acquisitions of LTC pharmacies to compensate for the declining LTC business and/or mask the expected LTC goodwill impairment ahead of the planned Acquisition; (c) although negative LTC performance factors prompted CVS and the CVS Individual Defendants to make hasty LTC pharmacy acquisitions in 2017, those same negative factors were being overlooked and ignored for purposes of undertaking, disclosing, and reporting the results of LTC goodwill impairment tests throughout 2017, in violation of GAAP; (d) the LTC goodwill being carried on CVS's books as a result of the Omnicare acquisition was being carried at inflated values that would require billions of dollars in impairment charges that would be charged against earnings; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, CVS's true business metrics and financial prospects were not as the Offering Documents represented.

