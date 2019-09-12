The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CARB, CAH and TWOU

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

According to the complaint, 3M Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

Get additional information about the MMM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Carbonite, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the CARB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 to May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint alleges Cardinal Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal's acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis’s performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis’s antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis’s inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not “performing well” and its integration was not “on track,” “going incredibly well” or “largely on plan"; and 6) to correct Cordis’s deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis’s IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

Get additional information about the CAH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cardinal-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Throughout the class period, 2U, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U’s business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company’s costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U’s growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U’s growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U’s projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the TWOU lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



