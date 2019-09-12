Catalyte Opens Boston Development Center to Meet Corporate Demand for Technology Staffing and Workforce Transformation

Company also creates opportunities for high-paying tech jobs

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyte , the workforce development and software engineering services company, is opening a new development center in Boston, its first in the Northeast. The Boston development center will allow Catalyte to provide local, on-site resources to clients in the metro area and offer high-paying job opportunities to software developers from non-traditional backgrounds.



“Boston is one of the great American cities, boasting a world-class technology and innovation ecosystem,” said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte. “It’s also a city that attracts people from all over the world who come seeking opportunity. We are excited to help companies reinvent and improve their approaches to identifying, training and employing software developers by uncovering latent talent within their own employee populations and the local Boston market.”

Catalyte uses AI and data science to build technology workforces for the world’s most progressive companies. Businesses large and small are investing in digital transformation initiatives, but traditional sources of talent have failed to keep pace with the accelerating demand for skilled technology workers. Businesses continue to adhere to outdated hiring practices that rely on resumes and degrees, rather than aptitude, which further constricts the talent pipeline. Catalyte solves this problem by creating a ready-to-hire workforce that is diverse, local, cost-effective and sustainable.

The center in Boston will be Catalyte’s fifth location, joining hubs in Baltimore, Denver, Portland, Ore., and Chicago. Boston is home to a wealth of world-renowned academic, scientific, and corporate institutions looking to scale software innovation. With this office, Catalyte will deepen its network and relationships with Boston area clients.

Catalyte is announcing its new location today at the 2019 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit . The company will also host an open house at its new office at Riverside Center, 275 Grove Street, Suite 2-400, Newtown, MA, on October 23 to introducing customers, media and local residents to its expanded services. CEO Jacob Hsu will also join a panel discussion on “Innovation and Experimentation in Delivering Education and Skills” at the AI and the Work of the Future Congress, hosted by MIT on November 21-22, 2019.

About Catalyte

Catalyte is a workforce creation technology company and one of the fastest growing providers of software engineering services in the United States. It produces diverse, local, affordable and sustainable talent for the world's most progressive companies. Catalyte closes the talent gap by leveraging an AI-based algorithm to identify exceptional individuals with the aptitude to become great developers, and with a proprietary talent transformation program that creates ready-to-hire software engineers. Catalyte has development centers in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Portland, Ore., and offers outsourced senior developers and agile teams to augment clients' development capacities. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io .

Tony Keller

tkeller@outvox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.