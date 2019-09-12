BankMobile Foundation Announces Louisiana State University-Shreveport Graduate Student as Recipient of Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship

Megan Moore Recognized for Innovative Approaches to Educating Students about Finances

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank and America’s largest and fastest growing mobile-first bank, today announced it selected Louisiana State University-Shreveport graduate student Megan Moore as the recipient of its fifth annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship out of 1,403 applicants. Moore earned her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University, where she currently works.

The BankMobile Foundation serves as a platform to financially empower individuals by promoting financial literacy through scholarships and grants, sweepstakes, funding social entrepreneurs and building strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to promoting financial education. BankMobile has been awarding its Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship since its inaugural year in 2015.

“I am thankful to have been selected by the BankMobile Foundation as the recipient of this scholarship,” stated Moore. “BankMobile’s mission of empowering students to be financially savvy is especially important to me, as I am currently working as a financial literacy adviser for Iowa State University’s Student Loan Education Office. I am happy to be a resource to other students who are learning to manage their finances, and believe in BankMobile’s mission to make managing your money effortless and affordable.”

Moore is currently pursuing her MBA online at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. At Iowa State University, Moore helps to provide students with the financial knowledge she wishes she had when completing her undergraduate degree at the university. She is passionate about financial wellness and actively plans and participates in campus events during Financial Literacy Month throughout April, and also hosts Lunch & Learn financial workshops each semester.

“We congratulate Megan on being selected as the winner of our Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer at BankMobile and Director of the BankMobile Foundation. “She embodies BankMobile’s mission of financial empowerment by helping others strive for financial wellness at an important time in their lives.”

To learn more about the Annual BankMobile Financial Empowerment Scholarship and how to apply for the 2020 scholarship offered by the BankMobile Foundation, visit: https://www.bankmobile.com/scholarship/.

For more information about BankMobile, visit: www.bankmobile.com.

# # #

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and among the largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the Most Innovative Bank by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). It is one of the Top 15 largest banks in the country, as measured by checking accounts. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $10.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include “BankMobile Vibe online banking,” marketed by the BankMobile Division and “Ascent Money Market Savings,” marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, “Wow.”

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.

Customers Bank, with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

About the BankMobile Foundation

The BankMobile Foundation serves as a platform to financially empower individuals by promoting financial literacy through scholarships and grants, sweepstakes, funding social entrepreneurs and building strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to promoting financial education.

Attachment

Kati Bergou BankMobile 2128053014 kbergou@rubensteinpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.