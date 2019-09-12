Media Advisory: Victims of Impaired Driving to be Honoured at MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Memorial Monument

/EIN News/ -- MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innocent victims of impaired driving will be honoured this Sunday at a special ceremony of remembrance at the New Brunswick Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving in Moncton.



The ceremony, which includes a candlelight vigil, gives family and friends an opportunity to pay tribute to their loved ones. It also highlights the tragic human toll taken by this entirely preventable crime.

One new name has been inscribed on the monument this year, bringing the total number of victims memorialized on the monument to 56.

Media are invited to attend the New Brunswick Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, 1167 Salisbury Rd., Moncton, New Brunswick Guest Speakers: Tammy Rampersaud, Deputy Mayor of Riverview Patricia Arsenault, Councillor-at-Large, Dieppe Bryan Butler, Councillor, Moncton MADD Canada Past National President Angeliki Souranis



“This ceremony of remembrance gives families and friends a chance to honour loved ones who were so tragically taken away, and to give and receive support from others who have also suffered a loss,” said MADD Canada Past National President Angeliki Souranis. “For victims of impaired driving, there is some small comfort in knowing we are not alone in this experience.”

MADD Canada thanks Fairhaven Memorial Gardens for its ongoing support and partnership in hosting our memorial ceremony.



For more information:

Gloria Appleby, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager, 902-794-6534 or gappleby@madd.ca

Susan MacAskill, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 902-798-0912 or atlantic@madd.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.