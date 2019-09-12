Animal Wellness Group Issues Statement on Santa Anita Derby, Justify Doping Cover-Up Scandal

Trainer Bob Baffert

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on the heels of information released regarding the doping scandal related to 2018 Triple Crown Winner, Justify, and the Santa Anita Derby, the Animal Wellness Group issued the following statement from Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby:

"Drug testing should be conducted and overseen by impartial operators and not by industry players with a vested interest in looking the other way. The Horseracing Integrity Act would put the independent U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in the saddle and allow it to clean up a sport addicted to doping that’s caused countless horse deaths.

"House and Senate Commerce Committee Chairmen Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Roger Wicker (R-MS), should swiftly schedule a hearing on the legislation and investigate the corruption in horse racing for the well-being and protection of our iconic American equines, and to preserve what little integrity remains within the sport.”

The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.



