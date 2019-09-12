Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market to Reach $3.53 Billion by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR: AMR

Increase in the rate of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and rise in number of new product approvals driving the growth of global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. Based on region, North America held the largest revenue share in 2018, contributing nearly half of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market was accounted for $2.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The research offers a vast analysis of major segments, changing market trends, top pocket investors, drivers and opportunities, and competitive scenarios.

Download Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/564

Surge in the number of new product approvals and rise in the rate of acute lymphoblastic leukemia drive the growth of global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. However, expiry of blockbuster drugs and certain side effects of the treatment restrain the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of clinical trials is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market.

Based on region, North America held the largest revenue share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. The region is projected to continue its highest position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific region would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the pediatrics segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the total share. The segment is expected to continue its position throughout the estimated period. Furthermore, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on type of drugs, the hyper-CVAD regimen segment held the major market share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share. This region would continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the targeted drugs & immunotherapy segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key players in the 3D printing market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Erytech Pharma, Inc., Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Novartis AG, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Read More https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/acute-lymphocytic-lymphoblastic-leukemia-therapeutics-market.html

