Maropost Ranks No. 10 on the 2019 Growth 500

Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean’s today ranked Maropost No. 10 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

Maropost made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 7,668%.



“It’s an exciting time for the Maropost team. We are committed to simplifying customer engagement so our customers can focus on growing their businesses. As a result, we’ve grown right alongside them,” says Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost chairman and CEO. “We’re proud to be included in the Growth 500 for the 4th consecutive year, and thankful to work with the amazing marketers who push us to be leaders in an overcrowded space.”



“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”



Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified platform designed to connect companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Regularly recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada and North America, the company also received additional accolades from the Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500.



Visit https://www.maropost.com/ for more information. Follow Maropost on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/maropost/ , on Twitter at @Maropost or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/maropost/ .



About Maropost

Maropost is the only unified customer engagement platform designed from the ground up that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates unified, personalized customer experiences, helping brands increase conversion and brand loyalty. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy. Dual-headquartered in Toronto and Chicago, Maropost was named Canada’s 10th fastest-growing company by Canadian Business in 2019 and ranked #159 on Deloitte’s North America Fast 500 growth index in 2018. Recognized as a G2 Leader, Maropost is trusted by brands like DigitalMarketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, and Yext. Learn more at https://www.maropost.com/ .

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.



About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.



Media contact

Katie Pierini

Nonfiction for Maropost

kpierini@nonfictionagency.com

847.708.5600





