Top County CIO Joins the Center for Digital Government

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phil Bertolini, one of the nation’s most innovative local government officials, will join e.Republic’s Center for Digital Government (CDG) as co-director.



Bertolini retired Aug. 30 from Oakland County, Mich., where he served as deputy county executive and CIO. During his 31-year tenure, Bertolini built a world-class IT organization in the second-largest county in Michigan, just north of Detroit. Bertolini’s efforts earned the county national attention, winning numerous awards for technology innovation and excellence. In 2017 Bertolini was recognized by Governing magazine as a Public Official of the Year.

“I have watched Phil build an amazing career with dedication and authentic leadership,” said e.Republic President Cathilea Robinett. “Phil’s vision, expertise and enthusiasm in how to best harness technology to improve government services is unparalleled.”

Bertolini will join former U.S. Department of Defense CIO Teri Takai as co-director of CDG, a national research and advisory institute focused on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. Bertolini’s deep local government expertise will strengthen CDG’s city and county government programs and will be central to a new cybersecurity initiative CDG is launching to help the public sector combat current threats. He begins his new position Sept. 30.

"I have been honored to help people as a public servant for 31 years, but it is now time to start a new chapter in my career,” Bertolini said. “I am excited to join the incredible team at e.Republic to further their mission of helping governments nationwide be better at what they do: helping people."

Bertolini has a long history of partnering with other government jurisdictions and private industry to improve public sector services and performance. Among his achievements is the launch of a government cloud during the height of the Great Recession to provide low-cost applications to neighboring local governments. Bertolini ultimately expanded the concept into what’s now called G2G Marketplace, a portal offering solutions from approved vendors that gives cities and counties a simple way to research, purchase and implement technology and services.

As Oakland County CIO, Bertolini oversaw more than 150 employees serving over 1.2 million residents. In 2005, he was also promoted to deputy county executive, holding dual positions until his retirement last month.

About The Center for Digital Government

The Center for Digital Government is part of e.Republic , publisher of Government Technology and Governing and the nation’s leading media and research firm focused on state and local government.

Contact:

Justine Brown

916-932-1463

jbrown@erepublic.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.