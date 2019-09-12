PureGear Announces Cases and Screen Protectors for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

DualTek’s ergonomic grip design gives you a firm grasp on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, keeping the triple cameras safe from drops and bumps

/EIN News/ -- IRWINDALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureGear today launched cases and screen protectors to protect the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from the daily wear and tear of on-the-go lifestyles. The PureGear’s DualTek and Slim Shell Cases are designed to accommodate the three rear cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. They are also available in clear so you can enjoy the new palette of colors of the iPhone 11. PureGear’s tempered glass screen protector lineup will safeguard the new iPhones from accidental drops, scratches and other mishaps. The Steel 360 and HD Glass Screen Protector both come with alignment trays for easy installation. The 2-Way Privacy Glass Screen Protector helps keep your information confidential by preventing prying eyes from seeing your screen.



The PureGear DualTek Case is patented as military-tested and approved. Made with shock- absorbing material, DualTek is lightweight but provides added security with its durable layered materials and ergonomic grip support. The PureGear Slim Shell Case features a one-piece design combining flexible and TPU (a rubber-like material that is extremely flexible, durable and smooth to the touch) and polycarbonate. It is easy to snap on and off, so you can swap out cases according to your mood or style that day.

Offering the best protection for your investment, the PureGear Steel 360 is made of high-quality tempered glass. Stronger than other leading tempered glass brands, it features industry-leading touch and swipe precision. PureGear uses an ionic exchange process to strengthen the glass, essentially generating a deep compression layer, which acts as “armor,” to give it incredible strength.

“At PureGear, we design with active lifestyles in mind,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “Even with the reinforced design of the Apple iPhone, we still desire that extra protection for our phone. PureGear screen protectors and cases will give you that full coverage you need to protect your investment.”

PureGear DualTek for iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max – available September 20, 2019 – $34.99

Available in: clear with black border, solid matte black and solid arctic white

Shock-absorbent materials

Protects against daily wear and tear

Ergonomic grip support

Case-friendly fit

One-year warranty

PureGear Slim Shell for iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max – available September 20, 2019 – $29.99

Available in clear and clear with black border

One-piece design combines flexible rubber (TPU) and durable polycarbonate

Protects against daily wear and tear

Easy to snap on and off case

One-year warranty

PureGear Steel 360 High-Definition Glass Screen Protector with Pure Pledge Program for iPhone 11 , 11 Pro , 11 Pro Max – available September 20, 2019 – $49.99

(The PureGear Pure Pledge Program will reimburse you $100 towards the repair of your broken device screen. If you purchase both a screen protector and a DualTek case under the Pure Pledge Program, PureGear will reimburse you $200 towards the repair of your screen.)



High-quality tempered glass



Strengthened and fortified to withstand drops

Anti-chip edges

Scratch resistant

Industry leading touch and swipe precision

Bubble-free

Easy install with Perfect Alignment Tray™ included

Case-friendly fit

Lifetime warranty

PureGear 2-Way Privacy Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max – available September 20, 2019 – $49.99

Conceal your screen and keep your information confidential

Industry leading touch and swipe precision

Scratch resistant

Easy install with Perfect Alignment Tray™ included

Bubble-free

Case-friendly fit

Lifetime warranty

PureGear HD Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max – available September 20, 2019 – $39.99

High-quality tempered glass

Scratch resistant

Industry leading touch and swipe precision

Bubble-free

Easy install with Perfect Alignment Tray™ included

Case-friendly fit

Lifetime warranty

PureGear Extreme Impact Screen Protector for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max – available September 20, 2019 – $29.99

Self-healing impact protection film

Touch and swipe precision

Case-friendly fit

Easy to install with included Perfect Alignment Tray™

Case-friendly fit

Lifetime warranty

About PureGear

At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

