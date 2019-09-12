Global Baby Diapers Market to reach $78.42 billion by 2025: AMR

Rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in infant population, and upsurge in internet marketing fuel the growth of the global baby diapers market. North America accounted for nearly one-third of the total share of the market in 2017, owing to surge in awareness, large number of working women, and presence of leading market players. However, Asia-Pacific to register the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global baby diapers market garnered $48.12 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $78.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the top winning strategies, changing market trends, market size & estimations, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in infant population, and upsurge in internet marketing fuel the growth of the market. However, strict regulations of government hinder the market growth. Conversely, technological innovations and increase in awareness across rural areas would create new pathways for the market players.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/379

The disposable diapers segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the ability of the products to convert liquid water into a slush-like substance along with prevention of skin rashes. On the other hand, the biodegradable diapers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to concerns related to environment with use of disposable diapers and rise in awareness regarding biodegradable diapers. The study also discusses other product types including training nappy, cloth diapers, and swim pants.

The medium (M) sized diapers segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total share. This segment would maintain its lead position by 2025, owing to huge infant population. On the other hand, the small & extra small (S & XS) sized diapers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in birth rate in countries including India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The research also analyzes large (L) and extra-large (XL) segments.

Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/379

North America accounted for nearly one-third of the total share of the market in 2017, owing to surge in awareness, large number of working women, and presence of leading market players. This segment would maintain the leadership status during the forecast period. However, huge population of infants in India and China would enable Asia-Pacific to register the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The report discusses key market players including Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hengan International Group Company Limited, Unicharm Corporation, KAO Corporation, Bumkins, Ontex Group NV, First Quality Enterprises Inc., and Domtar Corporation.





About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.