BitAngels Investor Network Launches Philadelphia Chapter

Blockchain Industry Founders and Investors Invited to Inaugural Event During Philadelphia Blockchain Week

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/), an investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the launch of its Philadelphia chapter.

BitAngels Philadelphia will host its first event during Philadelphia Blockchain Week on September 19, 2019 at Pipeline, one of the city’s premier coworking spaces.



Philadelphia Blockchain Week culminates with a hackathon and the Second Annual Coinvention Blockchain Conference September 20-21.

BitAngels is the premier global investor network for the blockchain industry since 2013.

Kirk Phillips, CPA, CMA, CFE, CBP, and a leader in accounting, education and consulting in the blockchain space, will lead BitAngels Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia is the perfect place to nurture blockchain startups, considering its central location on the east coast and the high-quality universities in the region,” said Phillips. “We’re excited to foster innovation and investment within the blockchain ecosystem with the launch of BitAngels Philadelphia.”

BitAngels Philadelphia will feature discussions on the state of the blockchain industry, startup pitches, and networking with like-minded professionals. This will be the first of many BitAngels Philadelphia events. Those interested in fintech, blockchain, payments and more are welcome to attend.

To learn more or RSVP, visit the event page.

To present or sponsor, go to https://bitangels.io/ or submit the application form.

About BitAngels

BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

Contact:

Kirk Phillips

Philadelphia City Leader

BitAngels

PhiladelphiaBitAngels@protonmail.com



