Meso Numismatics Concludes Due Diligence – Proceeds Forward with Green Pay Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (OTC: MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, announced today that the Company has preliminarily completed the due diligence phase of the Green Pay acquisition and are now ready to proceed with an audit of Green Pay to be performed by our independent registered accounting firm.



“These past two months have been quite arduous, meeting with Green Pay, their accounting and auditing team, our local, Costa Rican counsel and accounting team and the third-party auditors,” stated Melvin Pereira, President of Meso Numismatics, Inc. “I am happy to report that we are pleased with the value and viability Green Pay presents for our Company.”

According to management, the Company’s counsel will soon start preparing the definitive purchase agreement for the Green Pay acquisition. Thereafter, the Company is expected to issue shares of its Preferred Stock as an initial payment for the acquisition. Following that, the Company’s U.S. independent registered accounting firm will begin to audit Green Pay’s financials, preparing them to be included in the Company’s SEC filings at some later date.

Pereira concluded, “This acquisition is so much more than just adding Green Pay’s revenues to our books, this is about the transitioning of Meso from a pure numismatic company with a single numismatic app, to a technology Company that can integrate Green Pay’s technologies into our operating business model as well as resell throughout the Americas. Soon, we expect to own a large payment processing system in Central America, as well as vastly improving Meso’s own technology applications.”

As a reminder, Green Pay currently:

· Hosts 110 independent stores located around Central America;

· Processes roughly $2.5M in monthly transactions among all of its users;

· Executes approximately 500,000 transactions per month;

· Has about 400,000 monthly active users; and

· Has approximately 650,000 registered credit cards representing multiple payment institutions around Central America.

For more information, please visit www.MesoNumismatics.com.

About Meso Numismatics, Inc.

Meso Numismatics is a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has become the main hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory, not only from the Meso Region but also from around the world. Meso is the only Company in the Central American-Caribbean region that is an on-the-ground registered dealer with the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and the Paper Money Guaranty (PMG).

Meso Numismatics not only boasts a selection of rare inventory, but the Company also has a specialized App for banknote recognition, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Meso Numismatics continues its partnership with eBay (https://www.ebay.com/str/mesonumismatics). The Company continues to partner with some of the largest auction houses in the world for the sale of the Company’s rarer inventory.

To view the Award-Winning PMG Set of Meso Numismatics, please visit www.mesopmgset.com.

For more information, please visit www.MesoNumismatics.com or call (800) 889-9509 for personalized customer service.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Investor/Media Contact: Meso Numismatics Customer Service (800) 889-9509 info@mesocoins.com



