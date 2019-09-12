Cerego Launches First-Ever Data Report on the Science of Learning

Report draws on nearly 1 billion learning interactions from 1.5 million learners to share insights on how we learn effectively

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerego , a leader in adaptive learning technology, today announced the findings from the first edition of its “This Is How We Learn” report. The report, which analyzed close to 1 billion learning interactions from more than 1.5 million Cerego learners, provides a detailed look at the current state of learning. Through in-depth analysis of learning behaviors and effective teaching methods, the report reveals key insights around how we learn, debunks prominent learning myths, and provides a roadmap for improving long-term retention of knowledge.



Learning has become a social and economic imperative, just as relevant in the workplace as it is in the classroom. Though access to educational resources has improved dramatically in recent years, bad study habits and entrenched learning myths still hold learners back from mastering subjects and realizing their potential. As technology continues to alter the way we work, educate, and live, it is more important than ever to invest in effective learning practices that can unlock the promise of successful education and training. Corporations will need to harness technology, along with effective learning strategies, to successfully upskill and reskill employees in the age of digital transformation.

“Learning is a fundamental practice that underpins everything we do as humans. Unfortunately, we’re not set-up to succeed at learning effectively,” said Paul Mumma, CEO of Cerego. “In publishing this report, we hope to illuminate some of the knowns and unknowns of learning and help correct the misconceptions that hold people back from reaching their full potential, whether that be at work, school, or in their own career development.”

Cerego’s AI-powered learning platform uses natural language processing to allow instructional designers and teachers to easily build personalized learning experiences and greatly increase long-term retention of knowledge and skills. The “This Is How We Learn” report synthesizes findings drawn from Cerego’s vast user base, which is among the largest learning datasets available outside of academia, and provides concrete direction for learners of all types to better understand and improve their study practices.

Some of the key findings include:

People are more accurate at recalling information in the morning, but they learn more effectively in the evening. The time of day when you’re feeling fresh and answering questions most accurately is not the same time in which you’re building knowledge. You actually learn the best in the evening between 8pm and 9pm.



The time of day when you’re feeling fresh and answering questions most accurately is not the same time in which you’re building knowledge. You actually learn the best in the evening between 8pm and 9pm. Shorter, precisely timed study sessions lead to better retention. Contrary to conventional wisdom, shorter study sessions actually lead to more effective learning. Regular study sessions of only 3-4 minutes, timed to just when a memory becomes challenging to recall, can fast-track mastery of any concept.



Contrary to conventional wisdom, shorter study sessions actually lead to more effective learning. Regular study sessions of only 3-4 minutes, timed to just when a memory becomes challenging to recall, can fast-track mastery of any concept. Mobile learning is twice as effective as desktop learning. Access to study sessions on a mobile device makes it easier to learn in a scientifically proven way. Mobile users are found to study twice as much as desktop only users and are shown to learn twice as much.



Access to study sessions on a mobile device makes it easier to learn in a scientifically proven way. Mobile users are found to study twice as much as desktop only users and are shown to learn twice as much. Not all subjects and skills are equally difficult to learn. Those with foundational principles are generally easier for people to master. Chemistry, for example, has earned a reputation for being a difficult subject, but Cerego’s data indicates that it is among the “easiest” to grasp for both K-12 and higher education students.

For more insights into how we learn, download the full report here.

About Cerego

Cerego is an adaptive learning platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to scale proven cognitive science and make learning possible for anyone. The proprietary learning engine at the heart of the platform continuously adapts and enhances the learning experience to meet every individual's needs, while predictive analytics deliver actionable data to educators and managers. By improving the learning experience, Cerego aims to unlock the promise of education and training, ultimately helping people reach their full potential. Today, Cerego is used by nearly 2,000 academic institutions and corporate training programs globally, with partners ranging from airlines and financial service providers to medical technology companies and government institutions. For more information about Cerego visit: www.cerego.com .

Press Contact

cerego@launchsquad.com

415.625.8555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.