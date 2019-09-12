VAST Data Shatters Industry Business Performance Benchmarks in the Six Months Following Launch

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data, pioneering the use of QLC Flash, Intel Optane and NVMe over Fabrics with advanced algorithms to break decades-old storage tradeoffs, today announced a series of business milestones demonstrating VAST Data’s global product adoption, corporate momentum and the growing support for its Universal Storage concept across the industry.



Business Performance

Since the formal launch of the company back in February, VAST Data’s Universal Storage technology has been deployed by dozens of organizations around the world – several of whom already have multi-petabyte systems powering their production applications. To date, VAST has delivered over 50PB of all-flash Universal Storage capacity to many of the world’s leading data centric computing centers, demonstrating an unprecedented product adoption. With a record breaking level of sales, VAST has already had the most successful first year of any company in data storage history.



To put VAST’s market traction into perspective, below is a comparison of the company’s sales as compared to several successful public storage companies:

VAST sold more in its first three months of GA than what Pure Storage sold in their first year

VAST has sold more after its first full two quarters than Isilon’s first two years combined

VAST has sold more after its first full two quarters than DataDomain’s first two years combined

“When we started VAST Data, we believed that transformational improvements in the customer experience could result in unprecedented early stage product adoption. To achieve this mission we invested heavily in building a robust, simple and scalable platform that made it easy to test and gain trust in VAST Data’s game changing architecture upon general availability,” said Jeff Denworth, VP of Products and Co-Founder of VAST Data. “Our progress to date serves as an early validation of our business plan, and a harbinger of even bigger milestones to come.”

Continued Innovation

In separate news, VAST Data announced the availability of version 2.0 of its Universal Storage architecture, which includes no-compromise no-overhead snapshots, accelerated support for AI applications and asymmetric cluster expansion. These innovations are designed to increase performance and resiliency for today’s data intensive applications while also preserving investments as enterprises grapple with storage challenges associated with exponential data growth.

Partnership with Intel

VAST Data’s Universal Storage offering is being showcased by Intel as a modern application of Intel Optane Technology, Intel QLC Flash and Intel Scalable Xeon Processors. The VAST Data story will be showcased as part of marketing activities coordinated by Intel with a focus on transforming data centers and applications.

“Intel developed our Intel® Optane™ DC SSD and QLC Intel® 3D NAND products to deliver a strong combination of performance and capacity in storage solutions, and we’re pleased that VAST Data is able to pass these benefits to their customers in their new Universal Storage platform,” said Chris Tobias, Director of Marketing for Intel Optane Solutions. “These latest product enhancements by VAST Data demonstrate how Intel Optane SSDs, Intel QLC Flash and Intel Scalable Xeon Processor technology can be combined with innovative software to advance the state of modern applications and provide an all-silicon foundation for the artificial intelligence era.”

Corporate Growth

VAST Data now employs more than 100 people across three continents and recently added Ehud Rokach as Executive Director. Prior to joining VAST Data, Ehud served as the SVP and General Manager of the XtremIO offering at EMC. Ehud was the CEO and co-founder of XtremIO prior to the company’s acquisition by EMC.

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company breaking decades-old storage tradeoffs to bring an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. With VAST, customers can now consolidate applications onto a single tier of storage that meets the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, is scalable enough to manage all of a customer’s data and is affordable enough that it eliminates the need for complex storage tiering and archiving of data to slow storage systems. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com/ and follow @VAST_Data on Twitter.

